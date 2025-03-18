AGNC Investment (AGNC) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with AGNC Investment (AGNC) standing at $10.39, reflecting a +0.39% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.62%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.42%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.03%.

The upcoming earnings release of AGNC Investment will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 31.03%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $155.42 million, indicating a 618.05% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $754 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.36% and +4088.89%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AGNC Investment currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, AGNC Investment is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.42. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.74.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.