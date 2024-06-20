AGNC Investment (AGNC) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

AGNC Investment (AGNC) ended the recent trading session at $9.79, demonstrating a +0.62% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.79%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a loss of 0.41% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 1.89% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.53, showcasing a 20.9% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $404 million, indicating a 685.51% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.14 per share and a revenue of $1.16 billion, demonstrating changes of -18.01% and +569.51%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.74% higher. AGNC Investment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, AGNC Investment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.55. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.9.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 226, this industry ranks in the bottom 11% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

