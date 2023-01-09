AGNC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.99, changing hands as high as $11.06 per share. AGNC Investment Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGNC's low point in its 52 week range is $7.30 per share, with $15.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.96.

