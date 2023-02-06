Agman Investments Cuts Stake in Potbelly (PBPB)

Fintel reports that Agman Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.44MM shares of Potbelly Corp (PBPB). This represents 8.48% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.60MM shares and 9.05% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.06% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.57% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Potbelly. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 5.94%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PBPB is 0.2731%, a decrease of 9.4899%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.48% to 17,685K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nierenberg Investment Management holds 2,689,860 shares representing 9.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,523,271 shares, representing an increase of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBPB by 14.60% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 2,325,509 shares representing 8.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

180 Degree Capital holds 1,585,989 shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,518,671 shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBPB by 13.70% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,528,054 shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560,454 shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBPB by 6.18% over the last quarter.

Soviero Asset Management holds 1,350,000 shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Potbelly Background Information



Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers' smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States.

