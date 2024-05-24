AGM Group Strives to Resolve Nasdaq Non-Compliance

AGM Group Holdings (AGMH) has released an update.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., a tech company listed on NASDAQ, has received a non-compliance notice from Nasdaq due to the delayed filing of its annual report. The company now has 60 days to submit a plan to regain compliance and may get an extension until November 11, 2024, to meet the requirements. AGM Group is taking immediate action to file its annual report and reaffirms its commitment to adhere to Nasdaq’s listing standards.

For further insights into AGMH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.