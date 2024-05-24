News & Insights

AGM Group Strives to Resolve Nasdaq Non-Compliance

May 24, 2024 — 04:59 pm EDT

AGM Group Holdings (AGMH) has released an update.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., a tech company listed on NASDAQ, has received a non-compliance notice from Nasdaq due to the delayed filing of its annual report. The company now has 60 days to submit a plan to regain compliance and may get an extension until November 11, 2024, to meet the requirements. AGM Group is taking immediate action to file its annual report and reaffirms its commitment to adhere to Nasdaq’s listing standards.

