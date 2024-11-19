AGM Group Holdings Reports Revenue Drop Amidst Rising Costs

AGM Group Holdings (AGMH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

AGM Group Holdings experienced a significant downturn in revenues, plummeting by 88% for the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to fewer sales contracts and postponed deliveries. Despite this revenue drop, the company managed to increase its gross profits through a substantial reduction in cost of revenues and discontinuing a product with negative gross margins. However, the company reported a net loss of $14.9 million for the period, contrasting sharply with the $16.1 million net income from the previous year.

For further insights into AGMH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.