AGM Group Holdings Inc. Secures Continued Nasdaq Listing with Compliance Conditions

AGM Holdings received Nasdaq approval for continued listing, contingent on meeting certain compliance requirements by June 2025.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. has announced that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel has granted its request for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, contingent upon the company meeting specific conditions. These conditions include maintaining a bid price of at least $1.00 by June 16, 2025, as well as adherence to all listing criteria until at least September 29, 2025. AGM Holdings specializes in high-performance hardware and computing equipment, particularly focusing on blockchain technology and the development of ASIC chips for cryptocurrency mining. The company emphasizes its mission to be a significant player in the global blockchain ecosystem.

The Nasdaq Hearings Panel has granted AGM Group Holdings a continuation of its listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, which provides the company with continued access to the capital markets.

The decision is subject to the company meeting specific compliance conditions, indicating a focused path forward for AGM Holdings in addressing its listing requirements.

This announcement highlights AGM Holdings' commitment to remaining a key player in the blockchain ecosystem through its focus on high-performance hardware and computing equipment.

The company is subject to ongoing conditions for compliance with Nasdaq requirements, including maintaining a bid price of at least $1.00 by June 16, 2025, which indicates potential financial instability.

Failure to comply with these requirements could lead to delisting from the Nasdaq Capital Market, which may negatively impact investor confidence and market perception of the company.

Continued scrutiny and additional conditions imposed by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel suggest the company may be under financial distress, raising concerns about its operational stability and strategy.

What recent decision did AGM Group Holdings receive from Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq Hearings Panel granted AGM Group Holdings continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market subject to certain compliance conditions.

What is the deadline for AGM Group Holdings to meet the bid price requirement?

AGM Group Holdings must comply with the $1.00 bid price requirement by June 16, 2025.

What are the main business focuses of AGM Group Holdings?

AGM Group Holdings specializes in assembling and selling high-performance hardware, especially for blockchain and cryptocurrency applications.

What should investors know about AGM's forward-looking statements?

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ from expectations.

Where can I find more information about AGM Group Holdings?

For more information, visit AGM Group Holdings' website at www.agmprime.com or contact their investor relations team.

$AGMH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $AGMH stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Beijing, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGM Group Holdings Inc. ("AGM Holdings" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AGMH), an integrated technology company specializing in the assembling and sales of high-performance hardware and computing equipment, today announced that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel issued a decision granting the Company's request for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market subject to the Company's compliance with certain conditions, including compliance with the $1.00 bid price requirement by June 16, 2025, and continued compliance with all applicable criteria for continued listing on the Capital Market tier through at least September 29, 2025.







AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) is an integrated technology company specializing in the assembling and sales of high-performance hardware and computing equipment. With a mission to become a key participant and contributor in the global blockchain ecosystem, AGMH focuses on the research and development of blockchain-oriented Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) chips, the assembling and sales of high-end crypto miners for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.



Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.









ir@agmprime.com







http://www.agmprime.com









investors@ascent-ir.com





