AGM Group Holdings Inc. Prices Public Offering of 16.39 Million Shares at $0.33 per Share

AGM Holdings announces pricing for a public offering of 16.39 million Class A shares and warrants at $0.33 each.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., a technology company focused on high-performance hardware and computing equipment, has announced a public offering of 16,390,000 Class A ordinary shares alongside warrants to purchase an equal number of shares, priced at $0.33 each. This offering, expected to close around March 4, 2025, aims to raise approximately $5.4 million before expenses. The warrants are exercisable at the same price and have specific conditions, including a reset provision and a cashless exercise option. Maxim Group LLC is the sole placement agent for this offering, which is registered with the SEC. AGM Holdings specializes in blockchain technologies and high-end cryptocurrency mining solutions, underlining its commitment to engaging with the global blockchain ecosystem. The press release includes a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements and directs readers to the company's website for more information.

Potential Positives

The public offering of 16,390,000 Class A ordinary shares and accompanying warrants is expected to raise approximately $5.4 million in gross proceeds, enhancing the company's capital resources.

The offering supports AGM Holdings' strategic focus on developing high-performance hardware and computing equipment, aligning with their mission in the blockchain ecosystem.

The successful pricing and execution of the offering demonstrate investor interest and confidence in AGM Holdings' future prospects.

The registration statement for the offering has been declared effective by the SEC, ensuring regulatory compliance and facilitating the company's fundraising efforts.

Potential Negatives

Pricing of the public offering at $0.33 per share may indicate a lack of confidence from investors, potentially reflecting the company's weakened market position or valuation concerns.

The issuance of warrants may dilute existing shareholders' equity, raising concerns about the impact on current shareholders' value.

The relatively small gross proceeds of approximately $5.4 million from the offering may suggest financial struggles in obtaining larger funding needed for significant growth or expansion.

FAQ

What is AGM Group Holdings Inc.'s recent public offering?

AGM Holdings announced a public offering of 16,390,000 Class A ordinary shares at a combined price of $0.33.

When is the expected closing date for the offering?

The offering is expected to close on or about March 4, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

What are the details of the accompanying warrants in the offering?

The warrants allow purchase of up to 16,390,000 Class A ordinary shares, expiring five years from issuance at an initial price of $0.33.

How much gross proceeds does AGM Holdings expect from this offering?

AGM Holdings expects approximately $5.4 million in gross proceeds from the offering before expenses.

Where can I find more information about the offering prospectus?

The prospectus will be available on the SEC’s website and can also be obtained from Maxim Group LLC.

Beijing, March 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (“AGM Holdings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGMH), an integrated technology company specializing in the assembling and sales of high-performance hardware and computing equipment, today announced the pricing of its public offering of 16,390,000 Class A ordinary shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 16,390,000 Class A ordinary shares at a combined public offering price of $0.33. The warrants will expire on the fifth anniversary from the date of issuance, will be exercisable immediately at an initial exercise price of $0.33 per share, subject to adjustment upon a one-time reset on the Reset Date (as described in the warrants), and subject to a floor price described therein. The warrants may also be exercised on an alternative cashless basis pursuant to which the holder may exchange each warrant for 1.2 Class A ordinary shares.





Gross proceeds to the Company, before deducting placement agent's fees and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $5.4 million. The offering is expected to close on or about March 4, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole placement agent in connection with the offering.





The securities above are being offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1, as amended, (File No. 333-282420) which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2025. A final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at



http://www.sec.gov



. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. Electronic copies of the prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may also be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, New York 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (212) 895-3745 or by email at



syndicate@maximgrp.com



.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.







About AGM Group Holdings Inc.







AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:



AGMH



) is an integrated technology company specializing in the assembling and sales of high-performance hardware and computing equipment. With a mission to become a key participant and contributor in the global blockchain ecosystem, AGMH focuses on the research and development of blockchain-oriented Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) chips, the assembling and sales of high-end crypto miners for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. For more information, please visit



www.agmprime.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements









Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.









For more information, please contact:









AGM Group Holdings Inc.







Email:



ir@agmprime.com







Website:



http://www.agmprime.com









Ascent Investor Relations LLC







Tina Xiao





President





Phone: +1-646-932-7242





Email:



investors@ascent-ir.com





