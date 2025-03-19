AGM Group Holdings Inc. Notifies Nasdaq of Non-Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Requirement

AGM Holdings reports Nasdaq non-compliance due to low share price, with a 180-day period to regain compliance.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. announced that it received a notification from Nasdaq indicating it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement due to its Class A ordinary shares closing below $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days. This notification, issued on March 13, 2025, does not immediately affect the trading of AGM Holdings’ shares, which will continue to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker "AGMH." The company has a 180-day compliance period, ending September 9, 2025, to meet the minimum bid price requirement. If AGM Holdings achieves a closing bid price of at least $1.00 for 10 consecutive business days within that timeframe, it will regain compliance. Should the company fail to do so, it may qualify for an additional grace period, provided it meets other listing requirements. AGM Holdings specializes in high-performance hardware and computing equipment, particularly in the blockchain sector.

Potential Positives

The press release confirms that AGM Group Holdings' shares will continue to trade on Nasdaq uninterrupted, providing some assurance to current investors.

The company has a 180-day compliance period to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, allowing it time to strategize and address the issue.

AGM Holdings may be eligible for an additional 180-day grace period if certain conditions are met, indicating a potential pathway to maintain its listing status.

The announcement highlights AGM's focus on the growing blockchain ecosystem, which may appeal to investors interested in cryptocurrency technologies.

Potential Negatives

The company has received a deficiency notification from Nasdaq for failing to meet the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days, indicating potential financial instability.

If the company fails to regain compliance by September 9, 2025, it risks being delisted from Nasdaq, which could adversely affect its stock's liquidity and investor confidence.

The continuous need to monitor and possibly apply for additional grace periods signals ongoing financial challenges that may concern investors.

FAQ

What did AGM Group Holdings announce on March 19, 2025?

AGM Group Holdings announced it received a notification from Nasdaq regarding non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.

What is the minimum bid price requirement for Nasdaq?

The minimum bid price requirement for Nasdaq is $1.00 per share under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

How long does AGM have to regain compliance with Nasdaq?

AGM has a compliance period of 180 calendar days until September 9, 2025.

What happens if AGM does not regain compliance by the deadline?

If AGM does not regain compliance, it may be eligible for an additional 180-day grace period under certain conditions.

How can investors find more information about AGM Group Holdings?

Investors can visit AGM Group Holdings' website at www.agmprime.com for more information.

Full Release



Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until September 9, 2025 (the "Compliance Period"), to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. If at any time during the Compliance Period, the closing bid price per share of the Company's Class A ordinary shares is at least $1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.





In the event the Company does not regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement by September 9, 2025, subject to the determination by the staff of Nasdaq, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180-calendar-day grace period if it meets the continued listing requirements for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards, with the exception of bid price requirement, of the Nasdaq Capital Market, and provides written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to cure the deficiency.





About AGM Group Holdings Inc.







About AGM Group Holdings Inc.







Forward-Looking Statements





www.agmprime.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements









Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “assesses,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.









For more information, please contact:









AGM Group Holdings Inc.







Email:





ir@agmprime.com









Website:





http://www.agmprime.com











Ascent Investor Relations LLC







Tina Xiao





President





Phone: +1-646-932-7242





Email:





investors@ascent-ir.com







