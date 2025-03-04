AGM Group Holdings Inc. Closes Offering of 16,390,000 Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Raising Approximately $5.4 Million

AGM Holdings closed a $5.4 million offering of 16.39 million Class A shares and warrants at $0.33 each.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. announced the successful closing of its offering of 16,390,000 Class A ordinary shares and accompanying warrants at a combined offering price of $0.33 per share, generating approximately $5.4 million in gross proceeds. The warrants are immediately exercisable at the same price and expire in five years, with provisions for cashless exercise. The offering was conducted under a registration statement declared effective by the SEC on February 28, 2025, with Maxim Group LLC serving as the sole placement agent. AGM Holdings focuses on high-performance hardware and computing equipment, particularly within the blockchain sector. The press release includes standard disclaimers regarding forward-looking statements and investor cautions about future performance.

Potential Positives

The successful closing of the offering raised approximately $5.4 million in gross proceeds for the company, which can be utilized for growth initiatives and further development of their technology.

The issuance of warrants provides an additional financial instrument that could enhance investor interest and potentially lead to further capital inflow if exercised.

The offering was conducted under a registration statement declared effective by the SEC, indicating compliance with regulatory requirements and enhancing corporate credibility.

The press release reinforces AGM Holdings' focus on the blockchain ecosystem and high-performance computing, aligning with current market trends and investor interests in technology and cryptocurrency sectors.

Potential Negatives

The offering price of $0.33 per Class A ordinary share indicates a potentially low valuation for the company, raising concerns about its market position and investor confidence.

Gross proceeds of approximately $5.4 million may suggest a lack of robust investment interest, which could hinder the company’s capital-raising abilities in the future.

The issuance of warrants that could dilute existing shareholder equity may be viewed negatively by current investors, affecting their sentiment towards the company's financial strategies.

FAQ

What is AGM Group Holdings Inc. known for?

AGM Group Holdings Inc. specializes in assembling and selling high-performance hardware and computing equipment, focusing on blockchain technology.

When did AGM close its public offering?

The public offering was closed on March 4, 2025.

How many shares were offered in the AGM's recent promotion?

AGM offered 16,390,000 Class A ordinary shares in its recent offering.

What are the terms of the warrants issued by AGM?

The warrants are exercisable immediately at $0.33 per share and expire five years after issuance.

Who acted as the placement agent for the offering?

Maxim Group LLC acted as the sole placement agent for AGM's offering.

Beijing, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (“AGM Holdings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGMH), an integrated technology company specializing in the assembling and sales of high-performance hardware and computing equipment, today announced the closing of its offering of 16,390,000 Class A ordinary shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 16,390,000 Class A ordinary shares at a combined offering price of $0.33. The warrants will expire on the fifth anniversary from the date of issuance, will be exercisable immediately at an initial exercise price of $0.33 per share, subject to adjustment upon a one-time reset on the Reset Date (as described in the warrants), and subject to a floor price described therein. The warrants may also be exercised on an alternative cashless basis pursuant to which the holder may exchange each warrant for 1.2 Class A ordinary shares.





Gross proceeds to the Company, before deducting placement agent's fees and other offering expenses, were approximately $5.4 million. The offering was closed on March 4, 2025.





Maxim Group LLC acted as sole placement agent in connection with the offering.





The securities above were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1, as amended, (File No. 333-282420) which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2025. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. Electronic copies of the prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may also be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, New York 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (212) 895-3745 or by email at





syndicate@maximgrp.com







.



In addition, copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at





www.sec.gov







.







This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.







About AGM Group Holdings Inc.







AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:





AGMH





) is an integrated technology company specializing in the assembling and sales of high-performance hardware and computing equipment. With a mission to become a key participant and contributor in the global blockchain ecosystem, AGMH focuses on the research and development of blockchain-oriented Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) chips, the assembling and sales of high-end crypto miners for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. For more information, please visit





www.agmprime.com







.









Forward-Looking Statements









Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.









For more information, please contact:









AGM Group Holdings Inc.







Email:





ir@agmprime.com









Website:





http://www.agmprime.com











Ascent Investor Relations LLC







Tina Xiao





President





Phone: +1-646-932-7242





Email:





investors@ascent-ir.com







