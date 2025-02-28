AGM Group Holdings Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with HashBeaver to Advance Bitcoin Mining and AI Solutions

AGM Holdings partners with HashBeaver to enhance Bitcoin mining efficiency and develop AI-driven blockchain solutions.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with HashBeaver, a cloud mining platform, to combine AGM's mining resources in Canada with HashBeaver's computing power services. This collaboration aims to enhance Bitcoin mining efficiency, develop AI-driven blockchain solutions, and promote sustainable practices within the industry. The companies expect the partnership to yield over 2 Exahash (EH)/s of additional computing power, significantly expanding their operational capabilities. Both CEOs express enthusiasm for the partnership, viewing it as essential for driving innovation and growth in the digital asset sector.

AGM Holdings has secured a strategic partnership with HashBeaver, enhancing its capabilities in Bitcoin mining and AI services.

The collaboration aims to significantly increase computing power, with preliminary estimates suggesting an additional 2 Exahash (EH)/s, which could boost operational capacity for both companies.

This partnership aligns with AGM Holdings' strategy for sustainable growth, promoting transparency and efficiency in the digital currency sector.

The agreement positions AGM Holdings as a key player in the growing blockchain ecosystem, potentially leading to substantial value creation for shareholders and clients.

The press release includes forward-looking statements that come with known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may create skepticism about the company's projected success and growth.

The reliance on a partnership with HashBeaver, which may not have a well-established reputation, could raise concerns about the strategic direction and credibility of AGM Holdings.

The vagueness around the financial implications of the partnership may lead investors to question the actual benefits and viability of the collaboration in driving substantial growth.

What is the strategic partnership between AGM Holdings and HashBeaver?

The partnership aims to combine AGM's mining resources with HashBeaver's computing power expertise to enhance Bitcoin mining and AI services.

How will this partnership affect Bitcoin mining operations?

This collaboration focuses on increasing the scale and efficiency of Bitcoin mining operations through advanced cloud and hardware solutions.

What are the expected benefits of the AGM and HashBeaver partnership?

Joint initiatives include generating over 2 Exahash of computing power and developing AI-driven blockchain solutions for diverse industries.

Who are the key executives involved in this partnership?

Dr. Zhu Bo, CEO of AGM Holdings, and Harry Li, CEO of HashBeaver, both emphasize the innovative potential of this collaboration.

What is HashBeaver's mission in the blockchain industry?

HashBeaver aims to revolutionize the digital currency landscape by providing secure, transparent, and compliant cloud mining solutions.

Beijing, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (“AGM Holdings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGMH), an integrated technology company specializing in the assembling and sales of high-performance hardware and computing equipment, announced today a strategic partnership agreement (the “Agreement”) with HashBeaver, a cloud mining platform in the digital currency financial sector. This collaboration aims to join AGM Holdings’ mining resources in Canada alongside HashBeaver’s expertise in computing power services to advance innovations in Bitcoin mining and artificial intelligence (“AI”) services.





The partnership marks a pivotal step in AGM Holdings’ strategy for sustainable growth and technological leadership. By integrating AGM Holdings’ robust infrastructure with HashBeaver’s innovative cloud mining solutions, the collaboration will focus on 1) increasing the scale and efficiency of Bitcoin mining operations; 2) developing AI-driven blockchain solutions; and 3) promoting sustainable and transparent practices within the industry.





Pursuant to the Agreement, AGM Holdings and HashBeaver agree to harness AGM Holdings’ abundant mining resources in Canada to support large-scale Bitcoin mining initiatives. The partnership also plans to expand HashBeaver’s cloud computing capabilities to meet growing demand for sustainable and efficient solutions. Furthermore, the two companies aim to develop innovative AI and blockchain applications for diverse industries.





Preliminary estimates suggest that the partnership could generate over 2 Exahash (EH)/s of additional computing power, significantly boosting both companies’ operational capacity.





Dr. Zhu Bo, CEO of AGM Holdings, commented, “This partnership represents a significant milestone in AGM’s journey towards sustainable growth and innovation. By collaborating with HashBeaver, we believe we are well poised to deliver groundbreaking solutions in blockchain and AI, creating substantial value for both our shareholders and clients.”





Harry Li, CEO of HashBeaver, added, “We are excited to join forces with AGM Holdings to enhance our cloud mining offerings and drive technological advancements in the blockchain space. This partnership will unlock new opportunities and fuel exceptional growth in the digital asset industry.”







About HashBeaver







HashBeaver is engaged in cloud mining services, dedicated to revolutionizing the digital currency landscape. The company provides solutions for digital asset management, catering to both individual and institutional clients. As a recipient of strategic investment from MinerVa Semiconductor, a cryptocurrency mining hardware manufacturer, HashBeaver continues to push the boundaries of innovation in computing power services. HashBeaver’s mission is to build secure, transparent, and compliant blockchain infrastructures. Through its global operations and strong emphasis on sustainability, HashBeaver empowers clients to achieve efficient and profitable digital asset management.







About AGM Group Holdings Inc.







AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:



AGMH



) is an integrated technology company specializing in the assembling and sales of high-performance hardware and computing equipment. With a mission to become a key participant and contributor in the global blockchain ecosystem, AGMH focuses on the research and development of blockchain-oriented Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) chips, the assembling and sales of high-end crypto miners for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. For more information, please visit



www.agmprime.com



.









Forward-Looking Statements











Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.









For more information, please contact:









AGM Group Holdings Inc.







Email:



ir@agmprime.com







Website:



http://www.agmprime.com









Ascent Investor Relations LLC







Tina Xiao





President





Phone: +1-646-932-7242





Email:



investors@ascent-ir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.