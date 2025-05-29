AGM Group Holdings Inc. Announces Share Consolidation Effective June 3, 2025

AGM Holdings announces a share consolidation, reducing outstanding shares, effective June 3, 2025, with trading continuing on NASDAQ.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. has announced a consolidation of its ordinary shares, where 50 pre-Consolidation shares will be converted into one post-Consolidation share, effective June 3, 2025. This will reduce the total number of outstanding Class A ordinary shares from approximately 98.7 million to about 1.97 million, and Class B shares from 2.1 million to approximately 42,000. Shareholders will not receive fractional shares; instead, any resulting fractions will be rounded down, and cash payments will be made based on the average closing prices of the shares prior to the consolidation. The stock will continue trading on the Nasdaq under the same symbol "AGMH" but will have a new CUSIP Number. The press release also mentions the company's focus on high-performance hardware and contributions to the blockchain ecosystem.

The share consolidation may improve the stock’s marketability by reducing the number of outstanding shares, potentially leading to a higher share price.

The post-consolidation shares will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq under the existing ticker symbol “AGMH,” ensuring continuity for investors.

The consolidation affects all shareholders uniformly, which promotes a sense of fairness and equity among investors.

The company's focus on blockchain-oriented technology and high-performance computing positions it well for growth in the emerging cryptocurrency market.

The share consolidation may signal financial instability, as it is often seen as a method for companies to artificially inflate their stock price by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

The cash payment for fractional shares could imply a lack of sufficient liquidity or intrinsic value of the shares, leading to shareholder dissatisfaction.

The announcement of the share consolidation may lead to negative investor sentiment, causing uncertainty and potential sell-offs in the stock prior to the effective date of the consolidation.

What is the upcoming share consolidation for AGM Holdings?

AGM Holdings will consolidate shares at a rate of 50 pre-Consolidation Shares for every one post-Consolidation Share on June 3, 2025.

How will the share consolidation affect shareholders?

The consolidation will not alter any shareholder's percentage interest but will reduce the number of outstanding shares significantly.

Will shareholders receive fractional shares after the consolidation?

No fractional shares will be issued; any fractions will be rounded down, with cash payments provided for the difference.

What changes will occur to the trading of AGM shares?

Post-Consolidation, Class A shares will continue trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "AGMH," but with a new CUSIP Number.

Where can I find more information about AGM Holdings?

More information can be found on AGM Holdings’ website at www.agmprime.com or by contacting investor relations.

Beijing, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (“AGM Holdings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGMH), an integrated technology company specializing in the assembling and sales of high-performance hardware and computing equipment, today announced that it will implement the consolidation (the “Consolidation”) of the ordinary shares of the Company (the “Shares”) on the basis of 50 pre-Consolidation Shares for every one (1) post-Consolidation Share. The Company’s ordinary shares will begin trading on a post-Consolidation basis at market open on June 3, 2025.





The Consolidation reduces the number of the Company’s total issued and outstanding Class A ordinary shares from 98,713,955 Class A ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.001 each to approximately 1,974,279 Class A ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.05 each. The Company’s total issued and outstanding Class B ordinary shares will be reduced from 2,100,000 Class B ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.001 each to approximately 42,000 Class B ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.05 each.





No fractional shares will be issued to any shareholders in connection with the Consolidation, and any fractional shares which would have resulted from the Consolidation will be rounded down to the next whole number and the Company will make a cash payment (without interest) to all the holders of Class A Ordinary Shares and Class B Ordinary Shares equal to such fraction multiplied by the average of the closing sales prices of the ordinary shares on Nasdaq during regular trading hours for the five consecutive trading days immediately preceding the expected first trading day of the Consolidation (with such average closing sales prices being adjusted to give effect to the Consolidation) subject to a de minimums. The Consolidation affects all shareholders uniformly and will not alter any shareholder’s percentage interest in the Company’s ordinary shares, except for adjustments that may result from the treatment of fractional shares.





Trading in the Class A ordinary shares will continue on the Nasdaq Capital Market, under the same symbol “AGMH” but under a new CUSIP Number, G0132V121.





Registered shareholders who hold physical Share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal requesting that they forward pre-Consolidation Share certificates to the Company’s transfer agent, VStock Transfer, LLC in exchange for new Share certificates representing Shares on a post-Consolidation basis. Shareholders who hold their Shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have Shares registered in their own name will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal.







About AGM Group Holdings Inc.







AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) is an integrated technology company specializing in the assembling and sales of high-performance hardware and computing equipment. With a mission to become a key participant and contributor in the global blockchain ecosystem, AGMH focuses on the research and development of blockchain-oriented Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) chips, the assembling and sales of high-end crypto miners for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. For more information, please visit



www.agmprime.com



.







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.









AGM Group Holdings Inc.







Email:



ir@agmprime.com







Website:



http://www.agmprime.com









Ascent Investor Relations LLC







Tina Xiao





President





Phone: +1-646-932-7242





Email:



investors@ascent-ir.com





