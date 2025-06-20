AGM Group Holdings Inc. Announces Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Requirement

AGM Holdings confirms compliance with Nasdaq's bid price requirement, ensuring continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. announced that on June 18, 2025, it received a Compliance Letter from Nasdaq confirming its adherence to the bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). This compliance follows a decision by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel on June 9, 2025, which allowed AGM Holdings to maintain its listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, contingent upon fulfilling the $1.00 bid price requirement by June 16, 2025, and ongoing compliance with listing criteria through at least September 29, 2025. AGM Group Holdings specializes in the assembly and sale of high-performance hardware and computing equipment, focusing on blockchain technology and the development of cryptocurrency mining equipment.

Potential Positives

The Company has demonstrated compliance with Nasdaq's bid price requirement, which is a critical factor for its continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

AGM Holdings has received a decision from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel granting it continued listing, indicating confidence from Nasdaq in the Company's operational viability.

Compliance with Nasdaq's requirements allows AGM Holdings to maintain access to capital markets, which is essential for its growth and development in the technology sector.

The focus on blockchain-oriented technology positions the Company to benefit from the growing interest and investment in cryptocurrency and related technologies.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates that the company was at risk of being delisted from Nasdaq, which reflects negatively on its current financial stability and market perception.

The requirement to comply with certain conditions imposed by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel may suggest that the company's operational or financial performance is under scrutiny.

Despite compliance with the bid price requirement, the ongoing need for conditions to maintain listing raises concerns about the company's long-term viability in the market.

FAQ

What compliance announcement did AGM Group Holdings make on June 20, 2025?

AGM Group Holdings announced compliance with Nasdaq's bid price requirement, ensuring continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

What is the significance of the Compliance Letter from Nasdaq?

The Compliance Letter confirms AGM Holdings met the $1.00 bid price requirement by June 16, 2025.

What does AGM Group Holdings specialize in?

AGM Group Holdings specializes in high-performance hardware and blockchain-oriented Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) chips.

What are the conditions for AGM's continued listing on Nasdaq?

AGM must maintain compliance with regulatory criteria through at least September 29, 2025, as outlined by Nasdaq.

Where can I find more information about AGM Group Holdings?

For more information, visit AGM Group Holdings' website at www.agmprime.com.

Full Release



Beijing, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGM Group Holdings Inc. ("AGM Holdings" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AGMH), an integrated technology company specializing in the assembling and sales of high-performance hardware and computing equipment, today announced that on June 18, 2025, the Company received a letter (the "Compliance Letter") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") informing the Company had evidenced compliance with the bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), as required by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") decision dated June 9, 2025.





As previously announced, by decision dated June 9, 2025, the Panel granted the Company's request for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market subject to certain conditions, including the Company's compliance with the $1.00 bid price requirement by June 16, 2025, and continued compliance with all applicable criteria for continued listing on the Capital Market tier through at least September 29, 2025.







About AGM Group Holdings Inc.







AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) is an integrated technology company specializing in the assembling and sales of high-performance hardware and computing equipment. With a mission to become a key participant and contributor in the global blockchain ecosystem, AGMH focuses on the research and development of blockchain-oriented Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) chips, the assembling and sales of high-end crypto miners for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. For more information, please visit www.agmprime.com.



www.agmprime.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements









Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.









For more information, please contact:









AGM Group Holdings Inc.







Email:



ir@agmprime.com







Website:



http://www.agmprime.com









Ascent Investor Relations LLC







Tina Xiao





President





Phone: +1-646-932-7242





Email:



investors@ascent-ir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.