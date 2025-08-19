AGM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (Symbol: AGM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $191.63, changing hands as high as $192.39 per share. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGM's low point in its 52 week range is $159.6379 per share, with $217.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $191.50.

