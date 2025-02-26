$AGL stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AGL stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,600,533 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AGL:
$AGL Insider Trading Activity
$AGL insiders have traded $AGL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN WILLIAM WULF purchased 45,000 shares for an estimated $98,145
- STEVEN SELL (CEO & President) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $67,188
- KAREN MCLOUGHLIN purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $55,084
- SILVANA BATTAGLIA purchased 25,062 shares for an estimated $50,269
- DIANA MCKENZIE has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $44,962 and 0 sales.
$AGL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $AGL stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 21,019,525 shares (-74.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,937,097
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 9,346,295 shares (+72.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,757,960
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,706,357 shares (+187.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,942,078
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,842,722 shares (+135.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,401,171
- IRON TRIANGLE PARTNERS LP removed 2,519,416 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,901,304
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 2,059,773 shares (-4.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,913,568
- ALGERT GLOBAL LLC added 1,924,157 shares (+1042.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,655,898
