$AGL stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AGL stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,600,533 of trading volume.

$AGL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AGL:

$AGL insiders have traded $AGL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN WILLIAM WULF purchased 45,000 shares for an estimated $98,145

STEVEN SELL (CEO & President) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $67,188

KAREN MCLOUGHLIN purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $55,084

SILVANA BATTAGLIA purchased 25,062 shares for an estimated $50,269

DIANA MCKENZIE has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $44,962 and 0 sales.

$AGL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $AGL stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

