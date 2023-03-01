AGL Resources, Inc. Q4 Loss misses estimates

(RTTNews) - AGL Resources, Inc. (AGL) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$56.5 million, or -$0.14 per share. This compares with -$56.7 million, or -$0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 49.0% to $689.8 million from $462.9 million last year.

AGL Resources, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$56.5 Mln. vs. -$56.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.14 vs. -$0.14 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.09 -Revenue (Q4): $689.8 Mln vs. $462.9 Mln last year.

