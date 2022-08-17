AGL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Agilon Health Inc (Symbol: AGL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.07, changing hands as low as $21.30 per share. Agilon Health Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGL's low point in its 52 week range is $14.36 per share, with $38.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.33.

