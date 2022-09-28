AGL Energy's top shareholder nominates four new board members

Updates with detail on nomination, comment

Sept 28 (Reuters) - AGL Energy's AGL.AX top shareholder, Grok Ventures, nominated four additional directors to the power producer's board on Wednesday, one day before the Australian firm is scheduled to spell out plans for a new business strategy.

Tech billionaire and green activist Mike Cannon-Brookes, via his private investment arm Grok Ventures, has been vying for more influence and control at AGL, pushing it to speed up the closure of its coal-fired plants and overhaul its strategy to focus on decarbonisation and renewable energy.

AGL is set to announce details of the new strategy on Thursday.

The current five-member board "would benefit greatly from new directors who bring different and much needed skills to undertake the urgent transformation of AGL," Grok Ventures in a statement.

Last week, Cannon-Brookes questioned the promotion of AGL board member Patricia McKenzie to chair and he had previously blocked AGL's plan to split its coal-fired generation unit from the energy retail business.

AGL's shareholders will vote on board nominations at its annual general meeting scheduled for Nov. 15.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Savio D'Souza)

