AGL

AGL Energy top shareholder backs 4 new board nominees ahead of overhaul

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

AGL Energy's top shareholder Grok Ventures on Wednesday said it will support nominations of four additional non-executive directors to the power producer's board, just a day ahead of the firm's strategic overhaul announcement.

Sept 28 (Reuters) - AGL Energy's AGL.AX top shareholder Grok Ventures on Wednesday said it will support nominations of four additional non-executive directors to the power producer's board, just a day ahead of the firm's strategic overhaul announcement.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters