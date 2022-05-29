AGL

AGL Energy shelves demerger plans, chairman & CEO to step down

Australia's AGL Energy said on Monday that it would not proceed with the planned demerger of its operations due to mounting opposition from shareholders, led by its top shareholder Mike Cannon-Brookes.

Chairman Peter Botten and chief executive Graeme Hunt will also step down fromt their roles, the company added.

