AGL Energy shelves demerger plans, chairman & CEO to step down

May 30 (Reuters) - Australia's AGL Energy AGL.AX said on Monday that it would not proceed with the planned demerger of its operations due to mounting opposition from shareholders, led by its top shareholder Mike Cannon-Brookes.

Chairman Peter Botten and chief executive Graeme Hunt will also step down fromt their roles, the company added.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.