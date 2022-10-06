AGL

AGL Energy recommends against three of four board nominations by Grok Ventures

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published

Australia's AGL Energy Ltd on Friday recommended its shareholders vote against three of the four directors nominated by top stakeholder Grok Ventures at its annual general meeting next month, saying they will not add to the board's effectiveness.

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Australia's AGL Energy Ltd AGL.AX on Friday recommended its shareholders vote against three of the four directors nominated by top stakeholder Grok Ventures at its annual general meeting next month, saying they will not add to the board's effectiveness.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters