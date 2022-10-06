AGL Energy recommends against three of four board nominations by Grok Ventures

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Australia's AGL Energy Ltd AGL.AX on Friday recommended its shareholders vote against three of the four directors nominated by top stakeholder Grok Ventures at its annual general meeting next month, saying they will not add to the board's effectiveness.

