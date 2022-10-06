AGL Energy opposes three of four board nominations by Grok Ventures

Updates with background and quote

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Australia's AGL Energy Ltd AGL.AX on Friday recommended its shareholders vote against three of the four directors nominated by top stakeholder Grok Ventures at a meeting next month, saying they will not add to the board's effectiveness.

Late last month, tech billionaire and green activist Mike Cannon-Brookes, who has been vying for more influence and control at AGL, nominated four directors to the power producer's board through his private investment arm Grok Ventures.

"Given the depth of energy market and transition experience already represented on the renewed AGL board, the board is of the view that appointing all four of the Grok candidates would not add to the overall effectiveness of the board," the power producer said.

AGL will only support the nomination of Mark Twidell, who will prove to be a valuable addition to the board, the Melbourne-based company said ahead of its annual general meeting on Nov. 15.

Twidell most recently worked as a director for Energy Programs at Tesla TSLA.O, and was also an independent non-executive director at the Clean Energy Council of Australia.

Grok Ventures, which owns 11.28% of AGL, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Grok Ventures and AGL have been embroiled in a months-long tussle that has forced the country's top power producer ditch its demerger plans, accelerate the closure of its coal-fired power plants by a decade, and announce plans to spend up to A$20 billion ($12.84 billion) on renewable energy by 2036.

($1 = 1.5574 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

