AGL Energy Issues New Performance Rights to Employees

AGL Energy Limited has announced the issuance of 845,502 performance rights under its employee incentive scheme. These securities are currently unquoted on the ASX and are subject to transfer restrictions. This move highlights AGL’s commitment to incentivizing its workforce as it navigates the financial landscape.

