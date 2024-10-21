News & Insights

AGL Energy Issues New Performance Rights

October 21, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

AGL Energy Limited (AU:AGL) has released an update.

AGL Energy Limited announces the issuance of 185,661 unquoted performance rights under an employee incentive scheme. These securities will be subject to transfer restrictions until specific conditions are met. This move could impact investor perceptions of AGL’s commitment to employee engagement and long-term growth strategies.

