News & Insights

AGL

AGL Energy inks deal with Victoria state for clarity on Loy Yang's 2035 closure

Credit: REUTERS/SONALI PAUL

August 20, 2023 — 08:47 pm EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Adds details on deal throughout, share moves in last paragraph

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Australia's no. 1 power producer AGL Energy AGL.AX said on Monday it had signed an agreement with the state of Victoria to provide certainty and a structured transition ahead of the scheduled closure of its Loy Yang A power station in mid-2035.

The agreement also provides for an earlier-than-scheduled closure of the coal-fired power plant if it is not needed for "the reliable and secure supply of electricity in Victoria", as determined by the country's energy market operator, AGL said.

The structured transition agreement with the state provides a "higher level of certainty around the ongoing operations, future closure" and subsequent costs associated with the power station and the associated mine, AGL, which is also the country's top carbon polluter, said.

The deal provides greater clarity on avoiding an unplanned closure of Loy Yang before the scheduled date, rehabilitation of the associated mine, investment in replacing the power generation capacity, and ensuring reliable and secure power supply.

In September last year, AGL Energy brought forward the closure of its coal-fired Loy Yang power plant by a decade to 2035, buckling down to pressure from investors and lenders.

Shares of the power producer, which reported an upbeat annual underlying profit earlier this month, were trading 0.6% lower as at 0033 GMT.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.