AGL Energy expects one offline coal unit to return to service on Thursday

MELBOURNE, June 16 (Reuters) - AGL Energy AGL.AX, Australia's top power producer, said on Thursday it expects one of the three units offline at its Bayswater power station in New South Wales to return to service on Thursday and another by Saturday.

Those outages are among several planned and unplanned outages that have caused a power crisis in eastern Australia since May, leading the country's energy market operator to take the unprecedented step of suspending the electricity spot market on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul)

