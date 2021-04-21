AGL Energy boss Redman resigns amid company's plans to split

Adds details on management changes, background on split, management comment

April 22 (Reuters) - Australia's AGL Energy AGL.AX said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer Brett Redman had resigned after two-and-a-half years in the role and less than a month after the power producer announced plans to split into two.

Chairman Graeme Hunt will take over as chief in the interim and lead the company through the process of planning for the split into a bulk power generator and a retail business.

"The timing of my departure will enable the leadership team to be established to execute upon the separation strategy and lead the business into its next chapter," Redman said in a statement.

AGL's plans to split came as investors shun coal and shift to cleaner sources of energy, battering wholesale power prices. The company was the second-worst performer among Australia's top 200 companies .AXJO last year after a 35% slump.

