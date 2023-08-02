AGL Energy (ASX:AGL) Price Target Increased by 6.73% to 11.72

The average one-year price target for AGL Energy (ASX:AGL) has been revised to 11.72 / share. This is an increase of 6.73% from the prior estimate of 10.98 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 13.90 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.89% from the latest reported closing price of 12.19 / share.

AGL Energy Maintains 1.31% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.31%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.86%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGL Energy. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGL is 0.17%, a decrease of 5.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.93% to 40,324K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,040K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,911K shares, representing a decrease of 10.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 8.30% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,594K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,129K shares, representing a decrease of 11.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 18.21% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,588K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,523K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 0.99% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 2,919K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,989K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 2.71% over the last quarter.

FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF holds 1,639K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,579K shares, representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 31.00% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.