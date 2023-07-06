AGL Energy (ASX:AGL) Price Target Increased by 21.19% to 10.98

The average one-year price target for AGL Energy (ASX:AGL) has been revised to 10.98 / share. This is an increase of 21.19% from the prior estimate of 9.06 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.87 to a high of 13.90 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.43% from the latest reported closing price of 11.25 / share.

AGL Energy Maintains 1.42% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.42%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.86%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGL Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGL is 0.17%, a decrease of 5.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.80% to 40,498K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,040K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,911K shares, representing a decrease of 10.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 8.30% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,594K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,129K shares, representing a decrease of 11.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 18.21% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,588K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,523K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 0.99% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 2,919K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,989K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 2.71% over the last quarter.

FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF holds 1,579K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,668K shares, representing a decrease of 5.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 24.95% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.