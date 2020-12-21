US Markets
AGIO

Agios to sell cancer business to Servier for potentially $2 bln

Contributor
Dania Nadeem Reuters
Published

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it had agreed to sell its cancer business to privately held company Servier for potentially $2 billion, as the drugmaker looks to raise money to focus on its genetic disorder disease portfolio.

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc AGIO.O said on Monday it had agreed to sell its cancer business to privately held company Servier for potentially $2 billion, as the drugmaker looks to raise money to focus on its genetic disorder disease portfolio.

The deal includes $1.8 billion in upfront cash and $200 million in a potential future milestone payment for its experimental brain cancer treatment, vorasidenib, as well as 5% royalties on U.S. net sales of tibsovo, treatment for acute myeloid leukemia.

The company, which is currently developing its lead candidate, mitapivat, to treat blood disorder, expects to close the transaction in the second quarter of 2021.

Goldman Sachs & Co LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co LLC are serving as financial advisers to Agios.

The company expects to apply for U.S. and EU regulatory approvals for mitapivat in 2021, with a potential 2022 commercial launch.

Servier is a global pharmaceuticals group headquartered in France. It focuses on cardiovascular, immune inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases, cancer and diabetes, as well as generic drugs.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGIO

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular