Agios Stock Sinks 23% as NVO's PKR Activator Meets Goal in SCD Study

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO declined sharply by 23% on Monday after Novo Nordisk NVO announced positive top-line data for its investigational drug, etavopivat, for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD).

The decline reflects growing investor concerns over Agios’ competitive position, as both companies are developing therapies for SCD that work through a similar mechanism—pyruvate kinase (PK) activation. Agios is developing its lead drug, mitapivat, as a potential treatment for SCD, while Novo Nordisk is evaluating etavopivat in the phase III HIBISCUS study for the same indication.

Mitapivat is already marketed under two brand names, Pyrukynd and Aqvesme. Pyrukynd is approved for the treatment of hemolytic anemia in adult patients with PK deficiency. Aqvesme is approved for the treatment of anemia in adults with alpha- or beta-thalassemia. Outside the United States, mitapivat continues to be marketed as Pyrukynd for both PK deficiency and thalassemia indications.

Mitapivat’s Phase III SCD Data Weighs on AGIO

AGIO reported top-line data from the late-stage RISE UP study evaluating mitapivat for SCD in November 2025. While the drug demonstrated some benefit in improving hemoglobin levels and a reduction in the annualized rate of sickle cell pain crises, it failed to achieve statistical significance.

The results were also mixed across the key secondary endpoints. Although the patients showed statistically significant improvements in average hemoglobin concentration and indirect bilirubin levels, mitapivat fell short of improving patient-reported fatigue.

These outcomes failed to impress investors, who had high hopes that the drug would meet all study goals and raised concerns about the drug’s commercial potential in the large SCD market.

Year to date, the stock has lost 0.6% against the industry’s 3.5% growth.



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NVO’s Phase III HIBISCUS Data Raises Competitive Bar in SCD

The phase III data from NVO’s HIBISCUS study demonstrated that etavopivat significantly reduced the annualized rate of vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) by 27% compared to placebo and notably delayed the onset of the first VOC, with a median time of 38.4 weeks versus 20.9 weeks. The drug also demonstrated a strong improvement in hemoglobin response, along with a favorable safety profile. The study met its primary endpoints and positioned etavopivat as a potentially best-in-class therapy.

Novo Nordisk intends to file for the regulatory approval of etavopivat in the second half of 2026, potentially setting a higher efficacy benchmark for treatments in SCD.

This creates uncertainty for Agios as it works closely with the FDA to establish an accelerated approval pathway for mitapivat in SCD. The company has already submitted its proposed confirmatory study design for regulatory review and plans to file a supplemental new drug application in the coming months, depending on the FDA feedback. If regulatory feedback is not favorable, mitapivat may struggle to compete clinically, and its approval could become more challenging.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

AGIO’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

AGIO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX and Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $2.55 to $2.87. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have surged from $2.85 to $3.25. CPRX shares have gained 11.7% year to date.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.19%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $2.89 to $3.08. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have surged from $3.22 to $3.41. INDV shares have lost 9.7% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 74.53%.

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