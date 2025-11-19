Markets
AGIO

Agios Shares Plunge 50% After Mixed Phase 3 RISE UP Results For Mitapivat

November 19, 2025 — 02:13 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) fell 50.27%, closing at $22.62, down $22.87, following the release of topline results from its Phase 3 RISE UP trial of mitapivat in sickle cell disease.

The study met its primary endpoint: 40.6% of patients on mitapivat achieved a hemoglobin response versus 2.9% on placebo. The drug also produced statistically significant improvements in hemoglobin concentration and indirect bilirubin levels. However, it failed to achieve statistical significance for the annual rate of sickle-cell pain crises or fatigue, both key endpoints.

The company plans to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a pre-sNDA discussion in Q1 2026 and intends to submit a marketing application thereafter. Tied to its prior thalassemia approval of PYRUKYND, the company emphasized efforts to manage costs and maintain focus on its rare-disease pipeline.

On the day of the announcement, AGIO experienced unusually heavy trading volume as investors absorbed the mixed trial findings. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $12.34 - $48.75.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AGIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.