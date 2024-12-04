News & Insights

BioTech
AGIO

Agios To Present Key Data On Mitapivat And Tebapivat At 2024 ASH Annual Meeting

December 04, 2024 — 05:28 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) is slated to present new data on Mitapivat and Tebapivat at the 66th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) in San Diego, California, being held December 7 to 10, 2024.

Mitapivat, sold under the brand name Pyrukynd, is approved in the U.S. and EU for the treatment of hemolytic anemia in adults with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency, a rare, debilitating, lifelong hemolytic anemia.

The drug generated sales of $9.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $7.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

A pair of phase III trials of Mitapivat, dubbed ENERGIZE and ENERGIZE-T, in thalassemia, yielded positive results earlier this year.

ENERGIZE is a phase III study that evaluated Mitapivat in subjects with non-transfusion-dependent alpha- or beta-thalassemia.

ENERGIZE-T is a phase III study that evaluated Mitapivat in subjects with transfusion-dependent alpha- or beta-thalassemia.

Tebapivat, also known as AG-946, is under a Phase 2b study in lower-risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes.

AGIO closed Monday's trading at $58.88, up 0.02%%. In premarket trading today, the stock is up by 1.32% at $59.66

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.