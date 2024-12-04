Agios To Present Key Data On Mitapivat And Tebapivat At 2024 ASH Annual Meeting

(RTTNews) - Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) is slated to present new data on Mitapivat and Tebapivat at the 66th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) in San Diego, California, being held December 7 to 10, 2024.

Mitapivat, sold under the brand name Pyrukynd, is approved in the U.S. and EU for the treatment of hemolytic anemia in adults with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency, a rare, debilitating, lifelong hemolytic anemia.

The drug generated sales of $9.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $7.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

A pair of phase III trials of Mitapivat, dubbed ENERGIZE and ENERGIZE-T, in thalassemia, yielded positive results earlier this year.

ENERGIZE is a phase III study that evaluated Mitapivat in subjects with non-transfusion-dependent alpha- or beta-thalassemia.

ENERGIZE-T is a phase III study that evaluated Mitapivat in subjects with transfusion-dependent alpha- or beta-thalassemia.

Tebapivat, also known as AG-946, is under a Phase 2b study in lower-risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes.

AGIO closed Monday's trading at $58.88, up 0.02%%. In premarket trading today, the stock is up by 1.32% at $59.66

