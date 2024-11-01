Agios Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $53 from $51 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) to $53 from $51 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company has a strong quarter marked by continued achievement of important clinical development milestones, the analyst tells investors. With a favorable cash position, the firm believes the company is well-equipped to support the advancement of mitapivat in sickle cell disease, thalassemia, and its earlier clinical pipeline.
