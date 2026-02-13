Agios Pharmaceuticals Incurs Narrower-Than-Expected Q4 Loss

Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO reported a loss of $1.85 per share in the fourth quarter of 2025, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.97. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported a loss of $1.74 per share.

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 came in at $20 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10 million.

The company’s lead drug, mitapivat, is marketed under two brand names — Pyrukynd and Aqvesme. Pyrukynd is approved for the treatment of hemolytic anemia in adult patients with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency. Aqvesme is approved to treat anemia in adults with alpha- or beta-thalassemia.

Aqvesme received approval in the United States in December 2025 and was launched last month following the implementation of its Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy program. Agios stated that the launch is off to a strong start.

Outside the United States, mitapivat continues to be marketed as Pyrukynd for both PK deficiency and thalassemia indications. In 2025, the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a positive opinion recommending the marketing authorization application seeking label expansion for Pyrukynd in the thalassemia indication.

AGIO's Q4 Earnings in Detail

The top line comprises product revenues from Agios’ first marketed drug, Pyrukynd (mitapivat). The company did not mention any sales numbers for Aqvesme.

Agios generated $16 million of product revenues from Pyrukynd in the United States, up 49% year over year and 24% sequentially, driven by strong execution, an additional ordering week in the quarter and favorable gross-to-net adjustments.

In the ex-U.S. market, Agios recorded $4 million from Pyrukynd, which primarily reflected inventory stocking ahead as the market transitioned from a global managed access program (where the product was supplied free) to commercial supply. The company expects a sequential decline in ex-U.S. revenues in the first quarter of 2026.

Research & development expenses increased by approximately 6.4% year over year to $88.1 million in the fourth quarter due to higher costs related to pipeline development.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $51.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, roughly flat compared with the year-ago quarter.

As of Dec. 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $1.2 billion compared with $1.3 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025.

AGIO’s Full-Year 2025 Results

For 2025, AGIO reported total revenues of $54 million, which rose 48% year over year.

For full-year 2025, the company recorded a net loss of $7.12 per share against net earnings of $11.64 per share reported in 2024.

AGIO's Recent Pipeline Updates

Agios Pharmaceuticals is also developing mitapivat for sickle cell disease (“SCD”).

AGIO reported top-line data from the phase III RISE UP study of mitapivat for the treatment of SCD in November. The study met the primary endpoint of hemoglobin response and demonstrated a reduction in the annualized rate of sickle cell pain crises compared to placebo but failed to achieve statistical significance. The study also met key secondary endpoints of significant improvements in hemoglobin concentration and levels of indirect bilirubin from baseline.

The company intends to engage with the FDA in the first quarter of 2026 before filing for approval. The U.S. marketing application is expected to be filed after the FDA discussion.

Agios is developing another candidate, tebapivat, a novel PK activator, for the treatment of SCD in a mid-stage study. The company has completed patient enrollment and expects to report top-line results in the second half of 2026.

AGIO’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

AGIO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

