Agios Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Potential Positives

Agios is hosting a conference call to report its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating active communication and transparency with investors.

The company is a leader in PK activation and is dedicated to developing transformative therapies for patients with rare diseases, demonstrating a strong commitment to addressing unmet medical needs.

Agios is advancing a robust clinical pipeline with investigational medicines aimed at multiple serious conditions, showcasing its potential for future growth and innovation in the field of rare hematologic diseases.

Agios markets a first-in-class pyruvate kinase (PK) activator for PK deficiency, highlighting its successful introduction of disease-modifying therapies to the market.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Agios Pharmaceuticals report its second quarter 2025 financial results?

Agios Pharmaceuticals will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

How can I access the Agios conference call webcast?

The conference call webcast will be accessible on the Investors section of Agios' website under the “Events & Presentations” tab.

Will there be a replay of the Agios conference call?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available on Agios' website approximately two hours after the event.

What is Agios Pharmaceuticals known for?

Agios Pharmaceuticals is known for its leadership in pyruvate kinase activation and developing therapies for rare diseases.

What diseases does Agios' clinical pipeline focus on?

Agios' clinical pipeline focuses on diseases such as alpha- and beta-thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and pediatric PK deficiency.

Full Release



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGIO), a leader in cellular metabolism and pyruvate kinase (PK) activation pioneering therapies for rare diseases, today announced the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET to report its second quarter 2025 financial results and business highlights.





The live webcast will be accessible on the Investors section of the company’s website (



www.agios.com



) under the “Events & Presentations” tab. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website approximately two hours after the event.







About Agios







Agios is the pioneering leader in PK activation and is dedicated to developing and delivering transformative therapies for patients living with rare diseases. In the U.S., Agios markets a first-in-class pyruvate kinase (PK) activator for adults with PK deficiency, the first disease-modifying therapy for this rare, lifelong, debilitating hemolytic anemia. Building on the company's deep scientific expertise in classical hematology and leadership in the field of cellular metabolism and rare hematologic diseases, Agios is advancing a robust clinical pipeline of investigational medicines with programs in alpha- and beta-thalassemia, sickle cell disease, pediatric PK deficiency, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS)-associated anemia and phenylketonuria (PKU). In addition to its clinical pipeline, Agios is advancing a preclinical TMPRSS6 siRNA as a potential treatment for polycythemia vera. For more information, please visit the company’s website at



www.agios.com



.







Contacts:









Investor Contact







Morgan Sanford, Vice President, Investor Relations





Agios Pharmaceuticals







Morgan.Sanford@Agios.com









Media Contact







Eamonn Nolan, Senior Director, Corporate Communications





Agios Pharmaceuticals







Eamonn.Nolan@Agios.com





