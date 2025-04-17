Agios Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call for Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 1, 2025

Agios Pharmaceuticals will host a conference call on May 1, 2025, to discuss first-quarter financial results and business updates.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced it will host a conference call and live webcast on May 1, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results and business highlights. The webcast will be available on the company's website and a replay will be accessible shortly after the event. Agios, a leader in cellular metabolism and pyruvate kinase activation, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare diseases, including a first-in-class PK activator for adults with PK deficiency. The company is advancing its clinical pipeline in various hematologic conditions and is also exploring a preclinical treatment for polycythemia vera. For more details, visit their website.

Agios Pharmaceuticals will report first quarter 2025 financial results and business highlights, showcasing its ongoing commitment to transparency and investor communication.

The company is recognized as a leader in pyruvate kinase (PK) activation, enhancing its reputation in developing treatments for rare diseases.

Agios markets a first-in-class PK activator for adults with PK deficiency, the first disease-modifying therapy for this condition, highlighting its innovative contributions to rare disease treatments.

The robust clinical pipeline includes investigational medicines targeting various serious conditions, indicating strong potential for future growth and impact in the field of rare hematologic diseases.

What is the date and time of Agios Pharmaceuticals' conference call?

Agios Pharmaceuticals will host the conference call on May 1, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Where can I access the live webcast of the conference call?

The live webcast will be accessible on the Investors section of Agios' website under the “Events & Presentations” tab.

Will there be a replay of the conference call available?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the event.

What is Agios Pharmaceuticals known for?

Agios is a leader in cellular metabolism and PK activation, focusing on therapies for rare diseases.

What conditions is Agios developing therapies for?

Agios is developing therapies for conditions like PK deficiency, thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

$AGIO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AGIO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGIO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/29.

$AGIO Insider Trading Activity

$AGIO insiders have traded $AGIO stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES WILLIAM BURNS (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,752 shares for an estimated $1,135,774 .

. RAHUL D. BALLAL has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,117,146 .

. BRIAN GOFF (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,947 shares for an estimated $460,136 .

. JACQUALYN A FOUSE sold 7,497 shares for an estimated $194,172

TSVETA MILANOVA (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,485 shares for an estimated $149,975 .

. SARAH GHEUENS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,005 shares for an estimated $142,337 .

. THEODORE JAMES JR. WASHBURN (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 2,272 shares for an estimated $78,134

DAVID SCADDEN sold 200 shares for an estimated $9,256

$AGIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $AGIO stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AGIO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AGIO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/31/2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGIO), a leader in cellular metabolism and pyruvate kinase (PK) activation pioneering therapies for rare diseases, today announced the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET to report its first quarter 2025 financial results and business highlights.





The live webcast will be accessible on the Investors section of the company’s website (



www.agios.com



) under the “Events & Presentations” tab. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website approximately two hours after the event.







About Agios







Agios is the pioneering leader in PK activation and is dedicated to developing and delivering transformative therapies for patients living with rare diseases. In the U.S., Agios markets a first-in-class pyruvate kinase (PK) activator for adults with PK deficiency, the first disease-modifying therapy for this rare, lifelong, debilitating hemolytic anemia. Building on the company's deep scientific expertise in classical hematology and leadership in the field of cellular metabolism and rare hematologic diseases, Agios is advancing a robust clinical pipeline of investigational medicines with programs in alpha- and beta-thalassemia, sickle cell disease, pediatric PK deficiency, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS)-associated anemia and phenylketonuria (PKU). In addition to its clinical pipeline, Agios is advancing a preclinical TMPRSS6 siRNA as a potential treatment for polycythemia vera. For more information, please visit the company’s website at



www.agios.com



.







Contacts:









Investor Contact







Chris Taylor, VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications





Agios Pharmaceuticals







IR@agios.com









Media Contact







Eamonn Nolan, Senior Director, Corporate Communications





Agios Pharmaceuticals







Media@agios.com





