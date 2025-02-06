Agios Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call for 2024 Financial Results on February 13, 2025

Agios Pharmaceuticals will hold a conference call on February 13, 2025, for financial results and business updates.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will host a conference call and live webcast on February 13, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results and business highlights. The event will be available on the company’s website, and a replay will be accessible shortly afterward. Agios is a leader in cellular metabolism and pyruvate kinase activation, dedicated to developing therapies for rare diseases, including their first-in-class PK activator for adults with PK deficiency. The company is advancing a clinical pipeline for conditions such as alpha- and beta-thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and more, as well as exploring a preclinical treatment for polycythemia vera.

Potential Positives

Agios Pharmaceuticals will be reporting significant financial results and business highlights for Q4 and full year 2024, indicating the company's ongoing performance and accountability to investors.

The announcement of a conference call demonstrates Agios' commitment to transparency and communication with stakeholders regarding its financial health and future prospects.

Agios continues to lead in the field of pyruvate kinase activation with a first-in-class therapy, showcasing its innovation and dedication to addressing rare diseases, which can strengthen its position in the market.

The company's robust clinical pipeline, including therapies targeting multiple serious conditions, emphasizes its potential for future growth and expansion in rare disease treatments.

Potential Negatives

There is no specific financial information provided in the press release, which may lead to uncertainty about the company's performance and potential investor concerns.

FAQ

When is Agios Pharmaceuticals' fourth quarter financial results call?

Agios Pharmaceuticals will host the call on February 13, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

How can I access the live webcast of the financial results?

The live webcast will be available on Agios' Investors section of their website under the “Events & Presentations” tab.

Will there be a replay of the conference call available?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be accessible on the company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

What therapies is Agios Pharmaceuticals known for?

Agios is known for pioneering therapies in pyruvate kinase activation for rare diseases and hemolytic anemia.

What conditions is Agios developing treatments for?

Agios is developing treatments for conditions like alpha- and beta-thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and phenylketonuria (PKU).

$AGIO Insider Trading Activity

$AGIO insiders have traded $AGIO stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES WILLIAM BURNS (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,752 shares for an estimated $1,135,774 .

. RAHUL D. BALLAL has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,117,146 .

. BRIAN GOFF (Chief Executive Officer) sold 11,091 shares for an estimated $474,140

CECILIA JONES (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,542 shares for an estimated $124,634

TSVETA MILANOVA (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 2,804 shares for an estimated $90,232

THEODORE JAMES JR. WASHBURN (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 2,272 shares for an estimated $78,134

DAVID SCADDEN sold 200 shares for an estimated $9,256

$AGIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $AGIO stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGIO), a leader in cellular metabolism and pyruvate kinase (PK) activation pioneering therapies for rare diseases, today announced the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET to report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and business highlights.





The live webcast will be accessible on the Investors section of the company’s website (



www.agios.com



) under the “Events & Presentations” tab. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website approximately two hours after the event.







About Agios







Agios is the pioneering leader in PK activation and is dedicated to developing and delivering transformative therapies for patients living with rare diseases. In the U.S., Agios markets a first-in-class pyruvate kinase (PK) activator for adults with PK deficiency, the first disease-modifying therapy for this rare, lifelong, debilitating hemolytic anemia. Building on the company's deep scientific expertise in classical hematology and leadership in the field of cellular metabolism and rare hematologic diseases, Agios is advancing a robust clinical pipeline of investigational medicines with programs in alpha- and beta-thalassemia, sickle cell disease, pediatric PK deficiency, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS)-associated anemia and phenylketonuria (PKU). In addition to its clinical pipeline, Agios is advancing a preclinical TMPRSS6 siRNA as a potential treatment for polycythemia vera. For more information, please visit the company’s website at



www.agios.com



.







