AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $AGIO Reports Quarterly Earnings

AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS ($AGIO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of -$1.74 per share, missing estimates of -$1.73 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $10,730,000, beating estimates of $9,513,427 by $1,216,573.

AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $AGIO stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES WILLIAM BURNS (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,752 shares for an estimated $1,135,774 .

. RAHUL D. BALLAL has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,117,146 .

. CECILIA JONES (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,542 shares for an estimated $124,634

TSVETA MILANOVA (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 2,804 shares for an estimated $90,232

THEODORE JAMES JR. WASHBURN (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 2,272 shares for an estimated $78,134

DAVID SCADDEN sold 200 shares for an estimated $9,256

AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AGIO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGIO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/29.

