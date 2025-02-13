AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $AGIO Reports Quarterly Earnings

AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS ($AGIO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of -$1.74 per share, missing estimates of -$1.73 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $10,730,000, beating estimates of $9,513,427 by $1,216,573.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AGIO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity
AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $AGIO stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES WILLIAM BURNS (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,752 shares for an estimated $1,135,774.
- RAHUL D. BALLAL has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,117,146.
- CECILIA JONES (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,542 shares for an estimated $124,634
- TSVETA MILANOVA (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 2,804 shares for an estimated $90,232
- THEODORE JAMES JR. WASHBURN (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 2,272 shares for an estimated $78,134
- DAVID SCADDEN sold 200 shares for an estimated $9,256
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC added 1,002,036 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $44,520,459
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP added 760,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $33,766,800
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 697,630 shares (-40.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,924,121
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 633,902 shares (-28.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,164,265
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 433,099 shares (-93.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,242,588
- ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 344,872 shares (-33.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,322,662
- LAURION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 248,395 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,036,189
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AGIO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGIO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/29.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.