Agios Pharmaceuticals completes enrollment of Phase 3 RISE UP study

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) announced that enrollment is complete for the Phase 3 RISE UP study. This global, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial is evaluating the efficacy and safety of mitapivat, an oral, small molecule PK activator, in sickle cell disease patients who are 16 years of age or older. Agios expects to report topline results from this 52-week Phase 3 study in late 2025. The Phase 3 RISE UP study enrolled more than 200 patients worldwide. The trial’s primary endpoints are hemoglobin response, defined as a greater than or equal to1.0 g/dL increase in average hemoglobin concentration from Week 24 through Week 52 compared with baseline, and annualized rate of sickle cell pain crises. These are important clinical endpoints in sickle cell disease because anemia and pain episodes are the hallmark symptoms of the disease that severely impact a patient’s quality of life.

