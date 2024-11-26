Is Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Agios Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1022 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Agios Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGIO's full-year earnings has moved 90.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AGIO has gained about 158.2% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 1%. As we can see, Agios Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Twist Bioscience (TWST). The stock is up 25.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Twist Bioscience's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Agios Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 87 individual stocks and currently sits at #123 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.1% this year, meaning that AGIO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Twist Bioscience belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 504-stock industry is currently ranked #67. The industry has moved -6.3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Agios Pharmaceuticals and Twist Bioscience as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

