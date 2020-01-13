Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AGIO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.54, changing hands as low as $44.41 per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGIO's low point in its 52 week range is $28.36 per share, with $68.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.63.

