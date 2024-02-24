Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Price Target Increased by 7.00% to 43.66

The average one-year price target for Agios Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:AGIO) has been revised to 43.66 / share. This is an increase of 7.00% from the prior estimate of 40.80 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.29 to a high of 51.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.33% from the latest reported closing price of 32.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agios Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGIO is 0.10%, a decrease of 3.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 63,472K shares. The put/call ratio of AGIO is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 4,168K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,751K shares, representing an increase of 33.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGIO by 35.01% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 4,011K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,014K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGIO by 22.17% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 3,524K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,324K shares, representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGIO by 15.28% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,543K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,468K shares, representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGIO by 19.26% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 2,534K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,148K shares, representing a decrease of 103.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGIO by 56.52% over the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Agios is focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat malignant hematology, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline across these three therapeutic areas, Agios has two approved oncology precision medicines and multiple first-in-class investigational therapies in clinical and/or preclinical development.

