Agios Discontinues Advancement Of Tebapivat In Treating Myelodysplastic Syndrome

(RTTNews) - Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, on Friday announced discontinuation of development on the Phase 2b trial for Tebapivat in treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (LR-MDS).

Tebapivat is a next-generation oral pyruvate kinase activator, developed for the treatment of hematological diseases.

The open-label, multicenter, dose-finding Phase 2b trial evaluated a once-daily dose of tebapivat in 65 patients of LR-MDS and anemia. The primary endpoint was defined as a state of transfusion-independence in patients at 24 weeks, indicating successful repair of red blood cells.

The company stated that the trial did not meet the pre-established threshold of results to justify continuation. However, the drug was tolerated in patients across all doses.

The drug is also being advanced in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, with topline data expected in the second half of 2026.

AGIO is currently trading at $29.39, down 3.39%.

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