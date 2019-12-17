Agios Climbs as Cancer Drug Gets FDA Boost

Agios stock climbed 4.5% in premarket trading as the pharmaceutical company’s cancer drug Tibsovo was given a boost by the FDA.

The drug has been given breakthrough therapy designation to treat patients with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) — a group of cancers that affect blood cells in bone marrow.

The designation is intended to expedite the development and review of drugs for serious or life-threatening conditions.

MDS can lead to acute myeloid leukemia — a cancer of the blood and bone marrow — the most common acute leukemia, with approximately 20,000 new adult cases in the U.S. each year.

The stock fell 6% when Agios released data on the drug’s phase three trial in October despite analysts viewing the results positively. The company said the data showed a “statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival.”

The FDA approval on late Monday sent the stock 4.5% higher in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The biotech raised $294 million through a secondary stock offering last month.

Looking ahead.

The FDA’s ruling increases the likelihood of Tibsovo being further developed and moving through the approval pathway. The drug treats patients with specific mutations but investors will hope it can be used in more ways.

