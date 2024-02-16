Agios (AGIO) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Fall Short of Estimates

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AGIO reported a loss of $1.72 per share in fourth-quarter 2023, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.64. In the year-ago quarter, the company posted a loss of 67 cents per share.

AGIO reported revenues of $7.1 million, which also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8 million. In the year-ago quarter, the company recorded revenues of $4.3 million.

Quarter in Detail

In the reported quarter, revenues were generated entirely from product revenues of Agios’ only marketed drug, Pyrukynd (mitapivat), which is approved for treating hemolytic anemia in adults with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency.

Pyrukynd revenues in the United States were up 65.1% year over year but declined 4% sequentially. The reported figure missed our model estimate of $7.7 million.

The sequential decline in Pyrukynd revenues was due to lower customer inventory levels at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.

Given the ultra-rare nature of the disease and long lead times associated with initiating patients on therapy, management expects slow and steady growth, with quarter-to-quarter variability in 2024.

Research & development expenses totaled $77.5 million, up 10.2% year over year. The increase was due to higher development costs for mitapivat and the upfront payment related to the license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 7.6% year over year to $35.3 million.

As of Dec 31, 2023, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $806.4 million compared with $872.4 million as of Sep 30, 2023. Management expects this cash balance to fund its operations and meet capital expenditure requirements at least into 2026.

Shares of Agios have lost 3.1% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 3.8%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Full-Year Results

For 2023, AGIO generated revenues of $26.8 million, up 88.4% year over year.

For the same period, the company reported a loss of $6.33 per share compared with a loss of $4.23 in 2022.

Pipeline Updates

AGIO is evaluating mitapivat in the phase III studies — ENERGIZE and ENERGIZE-T — for the treatment of adults with thalassemia.

In January 2024, the company announced that the phase III ENERGIZE study, evaluating orally-administered mitapivat in non-transfusion-dependent thalassemia patients, achieved its primary and key secondary endpoints.

Data from the ENERGIZE study showed that patients treated with mitapivat demonstrated a statistically significant increase in hemoglobin response, the primary endpoint of the study.

Top-line data from the phase III ENERGIZE-T study, which is evaluating mitapivat in adults with transfusion-dependent alpha or beta-thalassemia, is expected by mid-2024.

Agios plans to submit regulatory filings to the FDA seeking approval for mitapivat by 2024-end.

Meanwhile, the company plans to complete enrollment in the phase III portion of the RISE UP study investigating mitapivat in sickle cell disease by the end of 2024.

Agios is evaluating its PKR activator candidate, AG-946, for lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (LR-MDS). Patient dosing in the phase IIb study on AG-946 is expected to begin in mid-2024.

The company has also filed an investigational new drug application with the FDA to begin clinical development of its phenylalanine hydroxylase stabilizer, AG-181, for treating phenylketonuria.

In August, Agios and Alnylam announced an exclusive worldwide license agreement. The agreement grants Agios the right to develop and market Alnylam’s preclinical siRNA, targeting TMPRSS6 as a potential disease-modifying therapy for patients with polycythemia vera, a rare and potentially fatal hematologic disease. Other than the upfront payment, Alnylam is eligible to receive potential milestone payments of up to $130 million and tiered royalties.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Agios currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the healthcare sector are Exact Sciences Corp. EXAS and Puma Biotechnology, Inc. PBYI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Exact Sciences’ 2024 loss per share have narrowed from $1.22 to $1.15. In the past year, shares of EXAS have lost 3.8%.

Exact Sciences’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 44.21%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s 2024 earnings per share have improved from 64 cents to 69 cents. In the past year, shares of PBYI have risen 60.1%.

Earnings of Puma Biotechnology beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the same on the remaining occasion. PBYI delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 76.55%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.