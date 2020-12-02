Agios' (AGIO) Phase III Study on Mitapivat Meets Primary Goal

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) announced that the phase III ACTIVATE study, which evaluated its first-in-class pyruvate kinase-R activator, mitapivat, for treating pyruvate kinase (“PK”) deficiency in patients who do not receive regular blood transfusions, has met the primary endpoint.

Data from the study shows that treatment with mitapivat led to a statistically significant, sustained increase in hemoglobin level in 40% of patients compared to none in the placebo arm. Importantly, the safety profile of mitapivat was similar to that seen in previously published study data.

Shares of Agios have lost 2.5% so far this year against the industry’s increase of 1.6%.



We note that mitapivat is one of the key pipeline candidates of Agios, which is being developed for treating patients with PK deficiency. The candidate is also being evaluated in the single-arm ACTIVATE-T study for addressing PK in patients who receive regular blood transfusions with top-line results from the same expected in the first quarter of 2021.

Agios plans to submit regulatory filing for mitapivat to address adult patients with PK deficiency in the United States and Europe in 2021. Upon potential approval, the company plans to launch mitapivat in 2022 in both the United States and Europe.

Meanwhile, Agios is also developing mitapivat for treating sickle cell disease (“SCD”), a blood disorder, and thalassemia.

In November 2020, the FDA granted an orphan drug designation to mitapivat for the treatment of patients suffering from SCD. The company plans to begin a pivotal phase III study on mitapivat for SCD in 2021.

In June 2020, mitapivat was also granted an orphan drug status from the FDA for addressing patients with thalassemia. A phase III study evaluating mitapivat for the given indication is expected to commence in 2021.

