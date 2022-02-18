Agios (AGIO) Gets FDA Nod for Rare Anemia Drug Mitapivat

Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO announced that the FDA has approved its lead pipeline candidate, mitapivat, for the treatment of hemolytic anemia in adults with pyruvate kinase (“PK”) deficiency. The drug, to be marketed by the trade name of Pyrukynd, is the first disease-modifying therapy approved to treat this rare and debilitating blood disorder.

Shares of Agios were up 6.8% in after-hours trading on Thursday in response to the approval news. The stock has declined 10.4% so far this year compared with the industry’s decrease of 7.1%.



The new drug application (NDA) for Pyrukynd was based on data from two pivotal phase III studies — ACTIVATE and ACTIVATE-T — which evaluated mitapivat for treating PK deficiency in adults who are not regularly transfused and those who are regularly transfused, respectively. Data from the studies have demonstrated that mitapivat significantly improves hemolysis (destruction of red blood cells) and anemia in PK deficiency,

A marketing authorization application seeking approval of mitapivat for PK deficiency was filed in Europe in June last year. A decision in Europe is expected by the end of this year.

With the approval of Pyrukynd, Agios gets its first marketed drug and should start generating product sales. The drug is expected to be launched in the United States in approximately two weeks’ time.

Apart from PK deficiency, mitapivat is also being developed for other hemolytic anemias including sickle cell disease (“SCD”) and thalassemia. Agios has initiated two phase III studies, ENERGIZE and ENERGIZE-T, to evaluate mitapivat for thalassemia in adults, with one segment being not regularly transfused while the other being regularly transfused. In December 2021, the company announced the initiation of the phase II/III RISE UP study evaluating mitapivat for SCD.

