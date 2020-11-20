AGIO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AGIO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.52, changing hands as high as $43.89 per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGIO's low point in its 52 week range is $27.774 per share, with $56.745 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.58.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.