AGIO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AGIO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.54, changing hands as high as $30.63 per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 20% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGIO's low point in its 52 week range is $16.75 per share, with $50.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.59.

